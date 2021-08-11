New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment report

Cuomo has stepped down following pressure from fellow democrats in the wake of an inquiry that found he harassed multiple women.

Despite continuing to deny the claims, he said "the best way I can help now is if I step aside. "

The resignation will take effect in 14 days.

Cuomo is the third New York governor in a row to leave office on the backdrop of a scandal.

The independent investigation by the New York Attorney General's office found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including state employees.