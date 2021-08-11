Brazil’s Bolsonaro denounced for rare military parade

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to send combat vehicles to the streets of the capital for a military parade has been condemned by his opponents.

Opposition lawmakers from left and right condemned the spectacle.

The head of a congressional probe into the disastrous mishandling of the coronavirus that has killed over half a million Brazilians agreed with others who say Bolsonaro is trying to portray an image of power at a time when his popularity is plunging.

Omar Aziz says “Bolsonaro thinks this shows strength, but it’s actually just evidence of the fragility of a president who is cornered by corruption investigations … and the administrative incompetence that has caused death, hunger and unemployment in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic.”