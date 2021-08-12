Iran climb up in FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team have climbed one spot up to the 22nd in the FIBA World Ranking Men released on Thursday.

The FIBA ranking , has been updated following the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The United States, Spain and Australia remain first, second and third, respectively.

Slovenia and France also broke into top five of FIBA ranking.

Slovenia lost to Australia in bronze medal match nevertheless jumped 12 points to the No. 4 world ranking.

After reaching the podium at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China as the winners of the Third-Place Game, France went one better by claiming the Olympic silver medal. France have moved up two points to No. 5 in the rankings.

In Tokyo, Iran lost to Czech Republic, France and the U.S. in Group A.