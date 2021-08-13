Quake inflicts no harm to historical sites in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – A medium-sized 4.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Anbarabad county in Kerman on Thursday caused no damage to historical sites across the southeastern province.

Based on field visits conducted by the cultural heritage experts, no serious damage to historical relics and monuments has been reported so far, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

"However, experts are on standby to inspect the possible harms to historical sites and aging structures of the province," Mojtaba Shafiei said on Friday.

The southern counties of the province are home to many historical sites and monuments as well as natural attractions, the official added.

The big and sprawling province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/AFM