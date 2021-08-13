“Practical Wisdom” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Practical Wisdom: The Right Way to Do the Right Thing” co-written by Barry Schwartz and Kenneth Sharpe has been released in Iran.

Ali-Akbar Abdorrashidi is the translator of the book published by Torang in Tehran.

The book is a reasoned yet urgent call to embrace and protect the essential, practical human quality that has been drummed out of our lives: wisdom.

It’s in our nature to want to succeed. It’s also human nature to want to do right. But we’ve lost how to balance the two. How do we get it back?

“Practical Wisdom” can help. It is the essential human quality that combines the fruits of our individual experiences with our empathy and intellect-an aim that Aristotle identified millennia ago.

It’s learning “the right way to do the right thing in a particular circumstance, with a particular person, at a particular time.”

But we have forgotten how to do this. In “Practical Wisdom”, Schwartz and Sharpe illuminate how to get back in touch with our wisdom: how to identify it, cultivate it, and enact it, and how to make ourselves healthier, wealthier, and wiser.

Schwartz is an American psychologist who is the Dorwin Cartwright professor of social theory and social action at Swarthmore College.

He frequently publishes editorials in the New York Times applying his research in psychology to current events.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of “Practical Wisdom: The Right Way to Do the Right Thing” co-written by Barry Schwartz and Kenneth Sharpe.

