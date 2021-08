Hamidreza Garshasbi appointed Foolad GM

TEHRAN - Hamidreza Garshasbi was appointed as new General Manager of Iran’s Foolad club on Saturday.

He replaced Saeid Azari in Ahvaz-based club.

Garshasbi has already worked as General Manager in Persepolis and Paykan.

Under management of Garshasbi, Persepolis won Iran’s league once and advanced to the AFC Champions League final in 2018.

Foolad, as Iran’s Hazfi Cup winners, will participate at the 2021/22 AFC Champions League.