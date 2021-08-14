Iranian professor among world’s top 35 transplant doctors

TEHRAN – Iranian physician, Amir Ali Hamidieh, the founder of pediatric transplantation in Iran, has been included in the list of 35 world-renowned stem cell transplant doctors in the article “one and a half million hematopoietic stem cell transplants”.

The article entitled “one and a half million hematopoietic stem cell transplants: continuous and differential improvement in worldwide access with the use of non-identical family donors” is published in the journal of the Ferrata-Storti Foundation (haematologica).

These physicians and researchers are selected from different regions of the world who have taken special measures or strategized this science in a specific region of the world.

Hamidieh is the only Iranian physician who was included in this list; he is the founder of the first hematopoietic stem cell donor bank in the Eastern Mediterranean and has a 15-year history of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

He is also a member of the board of the Asia Pacific Blood and Marrow Transplantation (APBMT), and representative of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group at the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT).

The prominent professor has won several international awards and has published more than 130 international articles in this field.

40 years of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the world

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation has a history of about 40 years in the world, Hamidieh told IRNA on Saturday.

In the past 40 years, more than 1.5 million people in the world have received hematopoietic stem cell transplants, he added.

Iran’s significant contribution to world’s scientific growth

The share of Iranian articles with international participation has had significant growth of 209 percent during an eight-year period (2013-2020), becoming the Islamic world’s leading country in science diplomacy, according to the Scopus International Citation Database.

The number of articles indexed by the Iranian researchers on the Web of Science website in 2020 increased by 122 percent compared to that of 2013, which made Iran 16th in the world with 69,779 articles, and first among the Islamic countries for several consecutive years.

This improvement is not limited to the number of articles and the country’s share in terms of top articles (the quality) grew from 0.95 percent in 2013 to 4.28 percent in 2020, which indicates a 350 percent growth in the production of the world’s top articles.

FB/MG