TEHRAN – Persepolis iconic midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi joined Emirati football team Shabab Al Ahli on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old player has penned a two-year deal with the Emirati football team.

Nourollahi will wear No. 7 jersey in Shabab Al Ahli.

The midfielder played a key role in Persepolis’ success over the past four years, winning Iran Professional League four times with the Reds.