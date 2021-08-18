Hezbollah say Lebanon energy crisis not coincidental

The Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement says the country’s energy crisis is not coincidental. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stresses that there is a black room in the U.S. embassy in Beirut, which is masterminding the lack of fuel as well as assaults on electricity stations.

Nasrallah also says that the country will “definitely import gasoline and fuel residue from Iran” adding that Hezbollah will do this in “pure daylight” and not “at night”.

He also told the Lebanese people to await an important announcement in the next few days.

The Hezbollah Chief also urged officials awaiting help from the U.S. to look at Afghanistan to see what reliance on Washington achieves.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been hit by both political and economic crises.

Western powers have sanctioned the country for the involvement of Hezbollah in the its politics and military. The punitive measures have taken a heavy toll on the lives of ordinary Lebanese people.