Gasoline, gas oil export drops in 4 months year on year

TEHRAN- Iran’s export of gasoline and gas oil seems to have been dropped in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the first period of time in the past year, according to a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

“The price of gasoline in neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, has now reached about $900 per ton, so it seems that in the first four months of this year, we have not had a significant presence in the field of gasoline and gas oil exports”, Hamid Hosseini stated.

“So far, the official details of product export statistics have not been published, but in the first four months of last year, we had about $700 million worth of gasoline exports. In total, the highest export figure in the country was related to gasoline in the last year”, he added.

Iran is currently the biggest producer and exporter of gasoline in West Asia, according to the Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Alireza Sadeq-Abadi.

“We are exporting to most of our neighboring countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iraqi Kurdistan,” Sadeq-Abadi said in January.

In the Iranian calendar year 1396 (ended on March 20, 2018), the production of gasoline in Iran stood at 59 million liters per day; the figure reached 107 million liters per day last year, and currently the country’s gasoline production capacity is between 107 to 120 million liters per day.

Iran has achieved this success despite the external pressures and hurdles imposed by the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry, Sadeq-Abadi stated.

The significant increase in the country’s gasoline production and exports comes despite the fact that nearly two years ago Iran was an importer of the strategic product, shipping in 17 million liters per day of gasoline.

Iran exported over $1.4 billion worth of gasoline in the first seven months of the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20-October 21, 2020).

The country exported nearly $490 million worth of the mentioned commodity during the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020).

MA/MA