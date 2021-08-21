Domestic production of equipment saves Iranian gas industry €250m

TEHRAN – Head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has said the indigenization of the knowledge for the production of gas industry equipment has saved the country over 250 million euros in the past few years, Shana reported.

Hassan Montazer Torbati mentioned signing agreements with domestic knowledge-based companies for the production of 25 major gas industry equipment items, saying: “so far, of the 29 major items required by the industry, 25 have been indigenized by signing deals and agreements with local knowledge-based companies.”

“Decisions have also been made for the indigenization of the other four items and negotiations are underway,” Montazer Torbati added.

National Iranian Gas Company pursues its technological needs in several ways; part of the need is met through institutes and knowledge-based companies, some through manufacturing contracts, and part through technology transfer, he said.

The official noted that in the next few years, NIGC will try to indigenize the knowledge for the production of all the items needed by the country's gas industry in the refining, transmission, and distribution sectors.

“Although the sanctions brought us some difficulties, they also helped the National Iranian Gas Company, to gain self-sufficiency in manufacturing of equipment in addition to production and operation,” the NIGC head said.

Going hand in hand with the oil industry, the Iranian gas sector has been enjoying drastic technological advances in recent years, and numerous knowledge-based companies, research centers, and institutes have become active to help the industry reach its goals of self-sufficiency.

The indigenization and domestic production of oil and gas industry equipment have been always among the objectives of the Iranian Oil Ministry. However, the issue became further highlighted since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions and Washington’s determination for cutting off the Islamic Republic’s ties with the world advances in knowledge and technology, especially in the oil and gas sector.

In the past few years, the ministry has been seriously supporting knowledge-based companies and startups, and several events, exhibitions, and panels have been held in this regard to encourage the mentioned companies’ contribution to the country’s oil and gas industry.

In June 2019, NIGC held a reverse pitch panel to address the industry’s technological issues and to benefit from the capabilities and capacities of the knowledge-based companies and academics active in the industry.

