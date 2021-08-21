Iran looking forward to win 28 medals at Paralympics

TEHRAN - Chef de Mission Hadi Rezaei says that Iran delegation look for winning 28 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will partake at Tokyo 2020 with 62 athletes in 10 sports.



It will be the nation’s smallest team since sending 40 to Sydney 2000.



Since then, Iran sent 89 athletes to Athens 2004, 72 to Beijing 2008, 79 to London 2012 and 110 to Rio 2016.



Iran finished 15th in the medal table in 2016 with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.



“Iran will compete in athletics (16), archery (6), sitting volleyball (12), wheelchair basketball (12), taekwondo (3), rowing (2), judo (2), shooting (3), cycling (1) and powerlifting (5) at the 2020 Tokyo,” Rezaei said.



“It’s hard to anticipate exactly how many medals we will win but we are going to sit in a better position than the previous edition. According to our assessments, our athletes can win 11 gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals in the Games.



About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries were set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.