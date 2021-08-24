Iran marches in parade of nations at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO – Iran delegation marched in the parade of nations at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Female archer Zahra Nemati and male thrower Mohammad Arekhi carried Iran’s flag in the ceremony.

Iran has participated in the 2020 Paralympics with 62 athletes in 10 sports, Tehran Times correspondent Masoud Hossein reports from Tokyo.

It will be the nation’s smallest team since sending 40 to Sydney 2000.



The ceremony began at 8 p.m. local time at the National Stadium.

A record 4,403 athletes from 161 countries and regions, as well as a small refugee team, will take center stage through Sept. 5, in what the International Paralympic Committee said is a "remarkable achievement" given the difficulties posed by the global health crisis.

The ceremony opened with a performance titled 'Para Airport,' which told the story of a protagonist — a one-winged plane that has given up flying. But, inspired by the flight of other aircraft, the protagonist begins to feel the presence of her own ability to fly.

Photo: Mehdi Zare