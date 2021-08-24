Iranian judoka Nouri aims gold at Paralympics

TOKYO – Vahid Nouri from Iran is optimistic about winning a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran has sent two judo athletes to Tokyo.

“I and Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh have concentrated on the Games for more than two years. We have trained with the judo players without disability in our training camp,” the -90kg judoka said.

“I’ve analyzed my opponents and will partake at the Paralympics to win a gold medal. I will do my best in Tokyo because it could be my last chance in the sport,” Nouri said.

“I hope we win two gold medals and make our people happy,” the gold medal winner of the 2018 Asian Para Games concluded.

Iran will partake at Tokyo 2020 with 62 athletes in 10 sports.

It will be the nation’s smallest team since sending 40 to Sydney 2000.

Since then, Iran sent 89 athletes to Athens 2004, 72 to Beijing 2008, 79 to London 2012 and 110 to Rio 2016.

Iran finished 15th in the medal table in 2016 with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.

About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries were set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.