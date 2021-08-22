Iranian thrower Pakbaz aims medal at Paralympics

TOKYO – Iranian thrower Saman Pakbaz says that he will have a difficult task ahead in the 2020 Paralympic Games but is looking forward to win a medal in the Games.

He won a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games at the Shot put - F11-12 event. Pakbaz also claimed a silver at the 2017 IPC World Championships in London in discus throw.

“I have little chance to win a medal in Tokyo but will do my best to claim it,” Pakbaz said.

“There are no easy opponents in Paralympics. I sit in the first place in the Asian ranking but I know that how difficult is it to win a medal in the Paralympics,” he added.

Iran will partake at Tokyo 2020 with 62 athletes in 10 sports.

It will be the nation’s smallest team since sending 40 to Sydney 2000.

Since then, Iran sent 89 athletes to Athens 2004, 72 to Beijing 2008, 79 to London 2012 and 110 to Rio 2016.

Iran finished 15th in the medal table in 2016 with 24 medals after winning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes.

About 4,400 competitors from more than 160 countries were set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics before it was delayed by a year.