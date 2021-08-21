Private sector fully supports new industry minister candidate

TEHRAN – Representatives of the Iranian private sector in various associations have expressed their complete support for President Raisi’s industry, mining, and trade minister candidate Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin, IRNA reported.

As reported, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran House of Industry and Mining, Tehran Chamber of Guilds, Iranian Animal Feed, Poultry and Aquaculture Industry Association, Detergent, Health, and Cosmetics Association, Iranian Meat Products Association, Iranian Tire Industry Association, Iranian Telecommunication Industries Syndicate, Iranian Mineral and Drinking Water Association, Iranian Canning Industry Syndicate and many other private sector associations and syndicates in the country have strongly supported the plans presented by the proposed minister.

Expressing the importance of economic issues and the irreplaceable role of the Industry Ministry in advancing the economic goals of the country, the mentioned associations have said that Fatemi Amin is considered to have experience, a good program, a strong resume, and sufficient knowledge of this important ministry.

Fatemi Amin has been previously the deputy industry minister for planning, the deputy of Industries and Mines Ministry, the board member of the country’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO), head of the Industries and Mines Transformation Headquarters, and advisor to the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade in industrial, mining and trade strategies.

Earlier this month, President Raisi introduced the list of ministers of his government for a vote of confidence in the parliament.

EF/MA