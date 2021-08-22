Zanjan prisons hold handicraft courses aimed to empower inmates

TEHRAN - Prisons across the northwestern Zanjan province have been offering handicraft training courses in a bid to empower the inmates, the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

Being held in collaboration with Zanjan’s General Administration of Prisons, the courses consist of practical workshops in the fields of leatherwork, traditional jewelry, as well as cutting precious and semi-precious stones, Elnaz Khodai explained.

The courses, which have been held by the experienced handicrafts masters, are also intended to generate employment for inmates in the post-prison period and become a source of income for them, the official added.

Tourism ministry helps empower inmates

In October 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization to create jobs and make income for prisoners.

The MOU also aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

The deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said that handicraft products made by prisoners have been displayed in various exhibitions, and the income generated from selling these products has been returned to the prisoners and their families.

