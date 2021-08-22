TEDPIX gains 15,500 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 15,555 points to 1.515 million on Sunday.

Over 13.407 billion securities worth 101.584 trillion rials (about $2.418 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index rose 14,184 points, and the second market’s index climbed 22,657 points.

Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s production units and companies can boost their employment and production by raising capital through the stock market.

“When people's resources are directed into the capital market, enterprises and companies listed on the stock exchange can have stronger financing from this market, and consequently have more investment and increases production and employment,” Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi told IRNA.

Referring to the government's performance in directing people's capital to the stock market, Dehnavi said: “SEO believes the government has a great role to play in the country's economy, the government is the macro policy-maker and the main regulator of the country's economy, therefore in countries like Iran where the government is directly involved in the economic decisions, it should also be present in the production sector. “

Dehqan Dehnavi further emphasized that the government's duty is to invite people into the capital market, adding: "The stock market is a platform that provides financing for production.”

According to the official, his organization has considered several incentive programs for supporting the shareholders and for protecting the newly joined members.

MA/MA