Numerous development projects to be inaugurated in ‘Government Week’

TEHRAN - On the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), several development projects in different sectors including water, agriculture, infrastructure, and electricity are set to go operational across Iran.

According to IRNA, 55 electricity projects valued at 2.057 trillion rials (about $48.9 million) are among the projects scheduled by the Energy Ministry to be inaugurated In Semnan Province in the mentioned week.

The said projects include the construction of a 63 kV line in Eyvanekey industrial park, seven electricity network optimization projects, and the execution of fiber optic lines in power stations.

As reported, the projects will go operational in Garmsar, Miami, Shahroud, Semnan, and Sorkheh cities.

Meanwhile, 49 electricity projects worth 415.134 billion rials (about $9.8 million) will also be put into operation in Yazd Province during the Government Week.

The mentioned projects will be inaugurated in a variety of areas including the development and construction of networks in urban and rural areas, optimization of networks in rural and urban areas and providing lighting for cities and villages.

In another report, Mehr News Agency quoted the Head of Golestan Province’s Regional Water Authority as saying that 36 water projects with a total investment of 140.9 billion rials (over $3.3 million) are set to go operational during the said week.

Mohsen Hosseini noted that the mentioned projects are mainly rivers engineering and water supply projects.

Seven agriculture projects worth 208 billion rials (about $4.9 million) are also going to be inaugurated in Amol city, Mazandaran Province to celebrate the mentioned week.

According to the Head of Amol City Agriculture Department Hossein Eslami, the projects include equipping, renovation and integration of paddy fields, three greenhouse projects, a project to renovate a rice mill, equipping and electrifying agricultural wells and implementing a new irrigation system.

Also, in Lorestan Province, 39 agricultural projects worth 1.07 trillion rials (about $25.6 million) are set to go operational in the Government Week.

According to the Head of Lorestan Agriculture Department Esfandiar Hosseini Moqadam, 21 projects in the field of water and soil, six projects in the field of horticulture, one project in fisheries, two projects in the field of livestock, three projects in the field of conversion and food industries, and four projects in nomadic areas are among the projects that will be inaugurated in this province.

