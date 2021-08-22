Nomadic tent hotel to be established in Ardabil  

TEHRAN – A nomadic tent hotel is planned to be established in northwestern Ardabil province, a local tourism official has announced.

Consisting of nomadic tents, which is the first of its kind [in Iran], the hotel will be launched in one of the agritourism farms of the ancient town of Kowsar, Jahangir Shahbazi said on Sunday.

Such a hotel will be available to tourists due to the rising demand for traditional and indigenous spaces, the official added.

In addition, nomadic products will also be offered to tourists, such as woven items and other products, which will contribute to boosting the marketing of their products along with the growth of tourism in the nomadic areas, he noted.

Iran seeks to boost ethnic tourism or tribe tourism in recent years. Tribal tourism lays the ground for tourists and travelers to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

The varied natural setting of the country never disappoints visitors when it comes to tribal tourism as the culturally diverse country is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

