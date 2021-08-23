“Wet” wins grand prize at Flickers’ Rhode Island filmfest

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “Wet” has won the Flickers’ International Humanitarian Award at the 39th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival in the United States.

The is a grand prize of the festival, which is given annually to films or filmmakers who inspire social change and community outreach, and strive to better the world in which we live.

Directed by Saeid Jafarian, “Wet” is about a young girl who decides to go to a forbidden party.

The winners of the festival were announced last Wednesday in Providence as the annual awards ceremony was held virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live, receiving 2,450 international views.

First prize in the Flickers’ International Humanitarian Award category went to “The Heartland” directed by Marquise Mays from the United States.

Second prized was given to director Kavery Kaul’s movie “The Bengali”, a co-production between the United States and India.

In the feature film category, “Waikiki” directed by Christopher Kahunahana from the United States won the grand prize.

“Surdina” directed by Rodrigo Areias from Portugal won first prize, and Italian director Marco Filiberti’s “Parsifal” was chosen as the runner-up.

The grand prize for best director went to Joanne Rakotoarisoa from France for “We Are Not Dead Yet”, while Emmanuel Tenenbaum from France received first prize for “Free Fall”, and Canadian director Anya Chirkova was honored with the runner-up award for “Flower Boy”.

“The Sailor” by Lucia Kasova from Slovakia was awarded the grand prize for best feature documentary.

The documentary is about Paul Johnson who sailed the world all his life. He loved, drank and lived foolishly, never truly living on land. Now he is turning 80. He drinks a liter of vodka a day and contemplates his life, his death. What is at the end of such a journey?

First prize for best feature documentary was given to director Nadia Tass’s “Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story” co-produced by the U.S. and Australia

“Blue Code of Silence”, co-directed by Magnus Skatvold and Greg Mallozzi from Norway was selected as the runner-up.

Photo: A poster for Iranian short drama “Wet” by Saeid Jafarian.

