TEDPIX climbs 6,600 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 6,672 points to 1.55 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 8,864 securities worth 110.264 trillion rials (about $2.625 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 8,864 points, and the second market’s index gained 999 points.

Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s production units and companies can boost their employment and production by raising capital through the stock market.

“When people's resources are directed into the capital market, enterprises and companies listed on the stock exchange can have stronger financing from this market, and consequently have more investment and increases production and employment,” Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi told IRNA.

MA/MA