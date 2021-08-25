Prestigious museum of handicrafts to reopen after 13 years of closure

TEHRAN- After almost 13 years of closure, the Museum of Contemporary Handicrafts of Iran is set to reopen its doors to the public, an official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has said.

Located in Tehran’s Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex, the museum was inaugurated in 2006, displaying exquisite and carefully selected collections of fine handcrafts created by renowned masters and artisans, CHTN quoted Vida Tavahodi as saying on Wednesday.

However, after almost two years, for some reason, all the works were collected and stored in the museum repository, causing damage to many of them due to poor storage conditions, the official added.

Last year, it was finally decided that the museum needs to be revived and reopen, and after specialized studies and consultations, a suitable space of the historical complex was finally assigned for the museum to be reopened as soon as possible, she explained.

Over a thousand pieces are represented in this collection, and 400 of them are regarded as magnificent, exquisite, and well-selected, the official said.

“Such a museum would enhance the credibility of contemporary handicrafts as well as provide a platform for educational research for students and enthusiasts,” she mentioned.

Sprawled on about 110 hectares of a mountainside parkland in northern Tehran, the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex is used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

The complex was initially established and inhabited by some Qajar monarchs in the 19th century. It has undergone further expansions from the 1920s until the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The site embraces a variety of buildings, some of which turned to be house museums showcasing a wide range of royal families’ memorabilia including lavishly-made furniture, dishware, automobiles, carpets, and miniature paintings.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

