Mohammad Mohebi joins C.D. Santa Clara

TEHRAN – Iran and Sepahan winger Mohammad Mohebi joined Portuguese football team Santa Clara.

Santa Clara swapped Shariar Moghanlou for Mohebi.

Moghanlou was transferred to Persepolis on loan until the end of the season but Santa Clara didn’t reach an agreement with Persepolis to release the forward.

The club exchanged the player with Sepahan’s Mohebi.

“I am very happy to have arrived in European football. I will do my best to make my mark at Santa Clara”, said Mohebi.