Zahra Nemati predicts an intensified rivalry in Tokyo 2020

TOKYO- Iranian archer Zahra Nemati, who is aiming for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, predicts an intensified rivalry in the Games.

Nemati was Iran’s flagbearer in the opening ceremony held at the Olympic Stadium Tuesday night.

“I am here to do my best and will move forward step by step,” Nemati said after competing in the women's individual recurve open on Friday.

Nemati has renewed her rivalry with China's Wu Chunyan in Tokyo. At Rio 2016, Nemati won the gold ahead of Wu, while Poland's Milena Olszewska won bronze.

All three will be among the favorites for the title this year.

“I know I will have a difficult task in this edition because my Italian and my Chinese opponents are well-prepared but I am ready too,” she told Tehran Times.

She won two golds at both London 2012 and Rio 2016. Nemati is also the first female Iranian Paralympic champion, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) wrote.

Nemati has been ticking off historical milestones in archery and breaking boundaries for female athletes since she won gold at the 2015 Asian Para Championships.

In London, she became the first Iranian female Paralympic champion and in Rio competed at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The best archers across the world have come here at the Paralympic Games and it means how difficult is to win a medal but I am here to do my best,” Nemati concluded.