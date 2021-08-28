Tokyo 2020: Iran’s Rostami wins gold in powerlifting

TOKYO – Iranian powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami claimed a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Rostami lifted 234kg in his third attempt in the men’s -80kg and won the gold medal.

Xiaofei Gu from China seized the silver medal, lifting 215kg and bronze medal went to Mohamed Elelfat from Egypt with 212kg.

It was Iran’s second medal in powerlifting. Amir Jafari snatched a silver medal on Friday in the men’s -65kg.