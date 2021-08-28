Iran wheelchair basketball defeat Algeria at Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Iran wheelchair basketball team defeated Algeria 81-47 at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Iran had already suffered two losses against Australia and the U.S. in Pool B.

Mohammadhasan Sayari led Iran with 30 points, while Bilel Ayache scored 13 points for the Algerian team.

Iran are scheduled to meet Great Britain on Sunday.

The top four of the six teams in each group will qualify for the next stage.