Tokyo Paralympic 2020: Iranian shot putter Mokhtari takes silver

TOKYO – Iran’s Alireza Mokhtari Hemami claimed a silver medal at the men’s shot put F-53 at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday.

He won the silver medal with a throw of 8.48 meters.

Gold medal went to Elvin Astanov from Azerbaijan who threw 8.77 meters and also broke the Paralympics record by five centimeters.

Ales Kisy from Czech Republic snatched the bronze with a throw of 8.25 meters.

Iranian athletes have previously won three medals in the Games.

Powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami took a gold medal and Amanollah Papi in javelin and Amir Jafari in powerlifting claimed two silver medals.