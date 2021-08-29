Iran’s Kheirollahzadeh takes judo’s second gold at Paralympics

TOKYO – Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh won Iran’s second gold medal in judo at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Kheirollahzadeh started the campaign in the men’s +100kg weight category with a win over Jamaican Theador Subba by ippon.

He emerged victorious over Korean Gwang Geun Choi in his second match and qualified for the final match.

Kheirollahzadeh defeated Georgian judoka Revaz Chikoidze in the final bout and claimed second gold in judo.

Earlier in the day, Vahid Nouri had won a gold medal in the men’s -90kg.

It was Iran’s third gold in the Games.

Rouhollah Rostami had also won a gold medal in powerlifting.