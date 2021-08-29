Iran’s Nouri wins gold in judo in Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Vahid Nouri from Iran claimed a gold medal in the judo men’s -90kg in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday.

He claimed a gold in the Men’s -90Kg at the Nippon Budokan.

Nouri defeated Cavalcante da Silva Arthur from Brazil in his first match.

He also beat French judo athlete Helios Latchoumanaya in a close bout to book a place in the final match.

The Iranian competitor defeated Elliot Stewart from Britain in the final and won Iran’s second gold in Tokyo.

It was Iran’s first gold medal in judo in the history of Paralympics.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami has already won a gold in the Games.

Powerlifter Amir Jafari, javelin thrower Amanollah Papi and shot putter Alireza Mokhtari Hemami have also won three silver medals so far.