Iranian javelin thrower Papi takes silver at Paralympics 2020

TEHRAN – Iran’s Amanollah Papi won a silver medal at the men’s javelin throw-F57 of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Papi finished in second place with a throw of 49.56 meters.

Azerbaijan’s Hamed Heydari won the gold medal with 51.42 meters.

And bronze medal went to Brazilian Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre who threw 48.93 meters.

It was Iran’s third medal in the Games so far.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami and Amir Jafari have won a gold and a silver medal, respectively.