Iran too strong for Nigeria at FIVB U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Nigeria 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19) in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Saturday.

Iran had previously lost to France and defeated India.

The Iranian team will play Czech Republic on Monday in the Round of 16.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is the seventeenth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament will last until Sept. 2 in Tehran.