Iran sitting volleyball beat Germany in straight sets

TOKYO – Iran sitting volleyball team defeated Germany 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-17) in their opening match in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

The match was held at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba.

Iran will play Brazil in Group B on Monday.

“Germany surprised us. They played very well in the first set,” Morteza Mehrzad told the Tehran Times correspondent in Tokyo.

“We will have a difficult task in the Games since the teams have progressed. I don’t want to talk about the next matches because our coaches have analyzed the teams,” he added.

Iran have made the final at every Games since debuting sitting volleyball and have won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Hosts Japan are debuting in the men's tournament, and are in Group A with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) and Rio 2016 bronze medalists Egypt.

Group B is led by Iran, but also features Brazil, China and the last qualifiers, Germany.