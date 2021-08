TOKYO – Powerlifter Amir Jafari Arangeh claimed a silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

He lifted 195kg in the men’s -65kg at the Tokyo International Forum.

Chinese powerlifter Lei Liu won the gold medal by lifting 198kg. He won his fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal in Powerlifting.

The bronze medal went to Algerian Hocine Bettir with 192kg.