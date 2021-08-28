We don’t think about Bosnia until we face them: Hadi Rezaei

TOKYO – Iran sitting volleyball coach Hadi Rezaei says that they just concentrate on their next opponent in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran defeated Germany 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-17) in their opening match at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba on Saturday.

Iran will play Brazil in Group B on Monday.

“We had a difficult match against Germany and they played very well in the first set. It shows that the sitting volleyball has progressed well and the countries take the sport seriously,” Rezaei told the Tehran Times correspondent in Tokyo.

Iran have won Paralympics gold medals six times so far and looking forward for the seventh gold.

They will most likely face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the event. Bosnian team have defeated Iran in two finals at the 2004 Athens and 2012 London.

“We never think about our upcoming matches and move forward step by step. Our next match is against Brazil and we know that they are a strong team,” Rezaei said.

“The teams have greatly strengthened themselves. We’ve analyzed them and are well-aware about what we want to do in Tokyo,” he concluded.