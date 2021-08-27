Poland ease past Iran at 2021 FIVB U19 World C’ship

TEHRAN – Poland defeated Iran in straight sets (25-23, 25-23 and 25-15) at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Friday.

Iran had started the campaign with a 3-0 win over India.

The Persians are scheduled to play Nigeria on Saturday in Pool A.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is the seventeenth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament will last until Sept. 2 in Tehran.