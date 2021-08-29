Paralympics 2020: powerlifter Solhipour snatches silver

TOKYO – Iran’s Hamed Solhipour won a silver medal in the powerlifting men’s -97kg at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Solhipour snatched the silver by lifting 222kg.



Chinese powerlifter Panpan Yan won the gold medal with 227kg and bronze medal went to Colombian Fabio Torres with 221kg.

It was Iran’s third medal in powerlifting.

Rouhollah Rostami had won a gold medal in the -80kg and Amir Jafari seized a silver in the -65kg.