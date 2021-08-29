“Redhead by the Side of the Road” arrives in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer Anne Tyler’s novel “Redhead by the Side of the Road” has been published in Tehran.

Tadaei is the publisher of the novel rendered into Persian by Nazli Nasrollahi.

The novel is about Micah Mortimer who measures out his days running errands for work, maintaining an impeccable cleaning regime and going for runs at 7:15, every morning.

He is in a long-term relationship with his woman friend Cassia, but they live apart. His carefully calibrated life is regular, steady, balanced.

But then the order of things starts to tilt. Cassia is threatened with eviction, and when a teenager shows up at Micah’s door claiming to be his son, he is confronted with another surprise he seems poorly equipped to handle.

Can Micah, a man to whom those around him always seem just out of reach, find a way back to his perfectly imperfect love story?

Tyler was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1941 and grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She graduated at nineteen from Duke University and went on to do graduate work in Russian studies at Columbia University.

She has published 20 novels, her debut novel being “If Morning Ever Comes in”. Her eleventh novel, “Breathing Lessons”, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1988.

In 2012, she received the Sunday Times Award for Literary Excellence.

Tyler is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Anne Tyler’s novel “Redhead by the Side of the Road”.

