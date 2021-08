TEHRAN – Iranian female karate player Hamideh Abbasali underwent a knee surgery on Sunday.

He suffered an injury in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and failed to win Iran’s first-ever medal in karate in the women’s section in Olympics.

Abbasali had undergone surgery in March 2020 on her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Abbasali will start her training after three months, Orthopaedist doctor Sohrab Keyhani said.