Mahdi Olad takes Iran’s fifth gold: Paralympics 2020

TEHRAN – Shot putter Mehdi Olad claimed Iran’s fifth gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

He won the gold medal with a throw of 14.43 meters in the shot put F11.

Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva from Brazil took the silver with 13.89 meters and bronze medal went to Italian Oney Tapia with 13.60 meters,

Powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh and long jumper Amir Khosravani have won four gold medals so far.