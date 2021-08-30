Bestselling author Rachel Caine’s “Killman Creek” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Killman Creek” by Rachel Caine, an American writer of science fiction, fantasy, mystery, suspense, and horror novels, has been published in Persian.

The book translated into Persian by Hossein Masudi Ashtiani has been published by Ketabe Kucheh.

Every time Gwen closed her eyes, she saw him in her nightmares. Now her eyes are open, and he’s not going away.

Gwen Proctor won the battle to save her kids from her ex-husband, serial killer Melvin Royal, and his league of psychotic accomplices. But the war isn’t over. Not since Melvin broke out of prison. Not since she received a chilling text “You’re not safe anywhere now.”

Her refuge at Stillhouse Lake has become a trap. Gwen leaves her children in the protective custody of a fortified, well-armed neighbor. Now, with the help of Sam Cade, brother of one of Melvin’s victims, Gwen is going hunting. She’s learned how from one of the sickest killers alive.

But what she’s up against is beyond anything she feared—a sophisticated and savage mind game calculated to destroy her. As trust beyond her small circle of friends begins to vanish, Gwen has only fury and vengeance to believe in as she closes in on her prey. And sure as the night, one of them will die.

Caine grew up in West Texas and graduated from Socorro High School in El Paso, Texas, in 1980. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University in 1985, with a minor in music.

Caine wrote and published novels and short stories since 1990. She was a professional musician who played with notable musicians including Henry Mancini, Peter Nero, and John Williams.

From 1999, Caine was employed in corporate communications as a web designer, editor, corporate communications manager, and finally as director of corporate communications for a large multinational company.

She took an eight-month hiatus for most of 2008 to meet pressing deadlines, and retired from her position to write full-time in 2010. She lived in north Texas with her husband, artist Cat Conrad. She did most of her writing at home and on the road during appearances.

In 2018, Caine was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma and died on November 1, 2020.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Rachel Caine’s “Killman Creek”.

MMS