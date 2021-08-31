Export from Mazandaran province increases 35% in 5 months

TEHRAN- The value of export from Mazandaran province in the north of Iran has risen 35 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Yousefi-Manesh, an official with the province’s customs department, stated that 352.063 million tons of non-oil products worth $107.234 million was exported from the province in the mentioned five-month period, showing also 13 percent rise in terms of weight.

He said that the first five destinations for export from Mazandaran were Iraq with 53,000 tons of goods worth $42.675 million, Russia with 103,000 tons worth $24.957 million, Kazakhstan with 89,000 tons worth $7.424 million, Turkmenistan with 85,000 tons worth $7.377 million, and Romania with 2,094 tons worth $3.094 million.

The 10 main export items of Mazandaran during this period were cement, minerals, crude oil, dairy products, wood and wooden objects, plastics, various food products, paper, fruit juice and kiwi, he stated.

The official further named Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Britain as the main sources of imports and barley, corn, wheat, animal fats and oils, petroleum coke, wood, oilseeds, machinery and components, base oils and paper as the major imported items during the first five months of the present year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent during the first five months of the current year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Iran has traded 59.3 million tons of non-oil products worth $34 billion with other countries in the mentioned period, which indicates also 14 percent growth in terms of weight on an annual basis.

The official put the five-month non-oil exports at 45.5 million tons valued at $17.661 billion, with a 63 percent rise in value and 20 percent growth in weight.

The IRICA head mentioned methanol, natural gas, polyethylene, semi-finished iron products, iron ingots, gasoline, liquefied propane, iron rods, urea, and bitumen as the main exported products in the said time span.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China with about 12.3 million tons worth $5.9 billion, Iraq with 12 million tons worth $3.163 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with five million tons worth $1.9 billion, Turkey with 1.375 million tons worth $1.1 billion, and Afghanistan with 2.165 million tons worth $885 million.

The official further announced that Iran has imported 13.8 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $16.631 billion in the first five months of the present year, with a 21 percent growth in value and a 0.5 percent fall in weight year on year.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was over $1 billion positive in the mentioned five months.

Mir-Ashrafi named cellphones, livestock corn, sunflower oil, barley, meal, wheat, soybeans, sugar, and rice as the main imported commodities.

The United Arab Emirates with 4.436 million tons of goods worth $5.391 billion was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China with 1.1 million tons of goods worth $3.6 billion, Turkey with 1.578 million tons worth $1.8 billion, Germany with 431,000 tons worth $668 million, and Switzerland with 692,000 tons worth $572 million, the official stated.

