TEHRAN – Iran javelin thrower Ali Pirouj claimed a silver medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

He finished in second place in the men’s javelin F12 with a throw of 64.30 meters.

Briton Daniel Pembroke won the gold medal with 69.52 meters and also set a new Paralympics record.

The bronze medal went to Spain’s Hector Cabrera Llacer who threw 61.13 meters.