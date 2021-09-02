Iran sitting volleyball overpower Bosnia in 2020 Paralympics semis

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball team eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) in the 2020 Paralympic Games semifinals on Thursday.

Iran have made the final at every Games since debuting sitting volleyball and have won six gold medals - making them clear favorites.

Earlier in the day, Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC) defeated Brazil 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19) and qualified for the final match.

Iran will meet RPC on Saturday in the final match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Brazil in the third-placed match.