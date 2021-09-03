Eco-lodge complexes to come on stream in Zanjan

TEHRAN – Three eco-lodge complexes and a traditional restaurant will soon be inaugurated in Tarom county of Zanjan province on the occasion of National Tourism Week (September 27-October 4), the provincial tourism chief has said.

Such projects are highly expected to develop rural tourism infrastructure and bring economic benefits to the local communities, Amir Arjmand said on Thursday.

When it comes to rural tourism Iran, which has many pristine yet diverse natural settings, has many to offer to nature lovers. Rural tourism as well as agritourism and farm-stays can be regarded as a win-win both for local communities, and post-modern travelers who are tracing unique experiences.

Sightseers may stay with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

