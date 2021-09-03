April Enciso’s “Come Home, Daddy” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – April Enciso’s book “Come Home, Daddy: An Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Memoir” where she portrays her father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease published in Persian.

The book translated by Hooman Shokrai has been published by the Agar publishing house in Tehran.

“Come Home, Daddy” is a story about my father’s struggle with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s.

“We were living the American dream,” Enciso has said about her book.

“My father ran his own business; we went on annual family vacations; I had a happy childhood. Then, one day in his late fifties, my father started having episodes of repeated conversations and forgetfulness.

“In a true story reminiscent of Lisa Genova’s novel Still Alice, we shockingly came to find out my father had Early-Onset Alzheimer’s.

“As he traversed down the rabbit hole into a downward spiral, we learned to cope with the bad times and embraced and appreciated the good times.

“This book is for the caregivers and loved ones of those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It is my hope that my story will encourage you and buoy you forward.”

Enciso is also the author of the new middle-grade novel, “Magicmals: The Beginning”, a fantasy science fiction novel about a race of magical animals.

In this fiction, when Eva and her brother Diego move to a new city, she expects the worst attending a new school. As she struggles to fit in at her new school, strange things begin to happen to animals in her neighborhood.

She discovers a race of animals called Magicmals that possess powerful magical powers. When buildings start mysteriously disappearing in her town, all go on a hair-raising adventure to return their city to normal.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of April Enciso’s book “Come Home, Daddy: An Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Memoir”.

