TEDPIX gains 20,400 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 20,428 points to 1.541 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 10.446 billion securities worth 87.987 trillion rials (about $2.094 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index rose 10,997 points, and the second market’s index gained 53,545 points.

TEDPIX lost 30,000 points, or two percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.52 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of National Iranian Copper Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

According to market analysts, Iran’s new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi’s plans for the stock market have sent positive signals to the market.

“One of the signals that have been received by the capital market is that the new government is strongly opposed to regulatory pricing and believes that supply and demand should determine the stock prices,” Market Analyst Rouzbeh Shariati told ISNA.

The best way for the stock market is for the government not to intervene in the pricing processes and Khandouzi has stressed this fact again and again in his programs, Shariati said.

MA/MA