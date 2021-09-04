Iran sitting volleyball win Paralympics seventh gold

TOKYO – Iran sitting volleyball team showed their supremacy once again, beating Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 25-17) in the final match of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Iran also sitting volleyball team defeated Germany, Brazil and China in Group B and then emerged victorious over archrivals Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semifinals.

Iran have previously won six gold medals in Paralympic Games.

Earlier in the day, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Brazil 3-1 to win the bronze medal.

It is Iran’s 11th in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian, shooter Sareh Javanmardi, javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz, archer Zahra Nemati and javelin thrower Hamed Amiri have already won 10 gold medals for Iran.