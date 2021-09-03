Amiri wins Iran’s 10th gold at Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

He grabbed the gold with a throw of 31.35 meters in the men's javelin F54.

Russia Paralympic Committee (RPC)’s Aleksei Kuzentsov claimed the silver with 31.19 and Justin Phongsavan from the U.S claimed the bronze medal, throwing 31.09.

Amiri’s gold is Iran’s 10th gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian, shooter Sareh Javanmardi, javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz and archer Zahra Nemati have already won nine gold medals for Iran.