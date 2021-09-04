890 historical buildings in need of urgent restoration in central Iranian province

TEHRAN – A total of 890 historical buildings, scattered across Markazi province, are in need of urgent restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“More than 2,000 historical and religious buildings exist in Markazi province, of which 890 need to be restored,” Mehr quoted Mostafa Marzban as saying on Friday.

“Since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (started on March 21), three significant historical buildings were temporarily ceded to the private sector to receive higher care and maintenance,” the official explained.

The edifice of Amir Mofakham which is located in Khomein, Dowlatabad Caravanserai in Arak, and the house of Mirza Hassan Ashtiani are now being restored in the hands of private investors, he said.

Over the past couple of years, tens of historical places and monuments have been similarly ceded to the private sector across the country.

Upon an initiative scheme, the Fund (known by its Persian acronym Saabta) provides the opportunity for privately-owned businesses to run certain old structures to be maintained and repurposed into hotels, traditional restaurants, or lodging places.

According to cultural heritage officials, this sort of investment seems to be attractive for private investors, because accommodation in [well-preserved] monuments is attractive for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Iran hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural and rural landscapes, 26 of which are UNESCO World Heritage.

